Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    European Commission confirms Russia's right to participate in G20 meetings

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 15:59
    European Commission confirms Russia's right to participate in G20 meetings

    Russia has the right to participate in G20 meetings as a member of the Group of Twenty (G20).

    According to Report's European bureau, the European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson, Olof Gill, stated during a briefing in Brussels while commenting on the invitation extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming G20 summit in the United States.

    "Russia remains a member of the G20. Therefore, it has the right to participate in G20 meetings," he said.

    At the same time, Gill noted that the European Union would continue to use G20 meetings to condemn Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and call for an end to the war.

    Earlier, the United States invited Russia to take part in the G20 summit.

    The Group of Twenty (G20) Olof Gill European Commission Russian Federation
    Avropa Komissiyası Rusiyanın G20 görüşlərində iştirak hüququnu təsdiqləyib
    ЕК: Россия как член G20 имеет право участвовать во встречах "двадцатки"
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