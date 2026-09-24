Russia has the right to participate in G20 meetings as a member of the Group of Twenty (G20).

According to Report's European bureau, the European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson, Olof Gill, stated during a briefing in Brussels while commenting on the invitation extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming G20 summit in the United States.

"Russia remains a member of the G20. Therefore, it has the right to participate in G20 meetings," he said.

At the same time, Gill noted that the European Union would continue to use G20 meetings to condemn Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and call for an end to the war.

Earlier, the United States invited Russia to take part in the G20 summit.