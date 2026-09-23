Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar says he wants to win in Baku

    Formula 1
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 14:15
    Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar says he wants to win in Baku

    French Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar of the Red Bull team wants to win the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Report informs.

    Speaking at a press conference, the driver, who is recovering from a wrist injury, emphasized that the past few weeks have not been easy for him: "At such times, a person wants to return quickly. The last few weeks have been disappointing for me. Now it feels good to be back in the fight. I want to win in battles against my rivals."

    The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on September 24 and conclude on September 26.

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Red Bull
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