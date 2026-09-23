Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar says he wants to win in Baku
Formula 1
- 23 September, 2026
- 14:15
French Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar of the Red Bull team wants to win the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Report informs.
Speaking at a press conference, the driver, who is recovering from a wrist injury, emphasized that the past few weeks have not been easy for him: "At such times, a person wants to return quickly. The last few weeks have been disappointing for me. Now it feels good to be back in the fight. I want to win in battles against my rivals."
The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on September 24 and conclude on September 26.
"Red Bull" pilotu İsak Hacar: "Bakıda qalib gəlmək istəyirəm"
Пилот Red Bull Исак Хаджар: Хочу победить в Баку
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