Ambassador: Azerbaijani students in Sweden to contribute to bilateral ties

Azerbaijani students studying in Sweden will contribute to relations between the two countries, Sweden's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Louise Morsing, said during her speech at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Stating that a large number of Azerbaijani students study in Sweden and that their academic level is highly appreciated, the ambassador expressed hope that these students will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan–Sweden relations during their future careers.