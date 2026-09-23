Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ambassador: Azerbaijani students in Sweden to contribute to bilateral ties

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 14:11
    Ambassador: Azerbaijani students in Sweden to contribute to bilateral ties

    Azerbaijani students studying in Sweden will contribute to relations between the two countries, Sweden's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Louise Morsing, said during her speech at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Stating that a large number of Azerbaijani students study in Sweden and that their academic level is highly appreciated, the ambassador expressed hope that these students will contribute to the development of Azerbaijan–Sweden relations during their future careers.

    Ilham Aliyev Louise Morsing Azerbaijani students Azerbaijan-Sweden relations
    Səfir: İsveçdə təhsil alan azərbaycanlı tələbələr iki ölkə arasında əlaqələrə töhfə verəcək
    Посол: Азербайджанские студенты в Швеции внесут вклад в развитие связей между странами
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