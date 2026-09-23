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    WB, business community mull prospects of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 13:53
    WB, business community mull prospects of Middle Corridor

    The US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), with the participation of the US-Georgia Business Council, organized a roundtable with the World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce, dedicated to the development of the Middle Corridor and the strengthening of regional cooperation, Report informs, referring to the USACC.

    The participants focused primarily on the key investment and operational measures required to increase the reliability and throughput capacity of this route.

    Experts and business community representatives reviewed priority areas such as the modernization of railway and port infrastructure, the improvement of border and customs procedures, the enhancement of logistics coordination between participating states, and the active integration of digital technologies into transport processes.

    The practical implementation of these measures will make it possible to transform the growing international interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) into concrete trade and investment prospects for the states of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe, the USACC emphasized.

    Rolande Pryce Middle Corridor Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC)
    Dünya Bankı və işgüzar dairələr Orta Dəhlizin perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    ВБ и деловые круги обсудили перспективы Среднего коридора
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