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    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 17:10
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    A fine arts symposium and exhibition featuring female artists from several Turkic countries have been held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi at the initiative of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Report.

    The event was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov, Head of the International Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture Farrukh Jumayev, and others.

    The guests first viewed the exhibits of the exhibition, which reflected the nature and cityscapes of Karabakh, its historical and cultural heritage, as well as the construction and restoration work carried out in the region. During the five-day symposium, female fine arts figures of the Turkic countries got closely acquainted with the rich history, culture, nature, and modern appearance of the region, reflecting their impressions in their paintings.

    The goals of the event are to unite female artists of the Turkic world on a single platform, strengthen cultural ties and creative cooperation between Turkic countries, and create opportunities for the exchange of experience and ideas in the field of fine arts.

    The exhibition was organized at the Khankandi Cultural Center. As a continuation of the event, various stage performances by the troupe of the Lankaran State Drama Theater were presented to the guests.

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi
    Sultan Raev Sabuhi Gahramanov TURKSOY Karabakh restoration Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry Khankandi Art exhibition
    Photo
    Xankəndidə türkdilli ölkələrin qadın rəssamlarının incəsənət simpoziumu və sərgisi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Ханкенди состоялись симпозиум и выставка работ художниц из тюркских стран

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