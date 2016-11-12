US elections: Russians look forward and cast a wary eye

Moscow. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Long-awaited presidential election on November 8 has already passed; 45th president of United States is known; surprising victory of billionaire Donald Trump is still discussed all over the world. It seems strange, but US elections were subject of interest in Russia more than in America.

As Russian observers say, if to judge by internet queries by Russian citizens, US elections outstripped reelection of Vladimir Putin as Russian president. Every conversation, here and there, touches upon US elections.

Official Moscow and ordinary Russians were attentively following pre-election campaign; after all, one of candidates, who eventually won the elections, promised to get closer and acknowledged importance of cooperation with Russia. Although no Russian official openly declared sympathy to Trump, subconsciously many were wishing his victory. This was also proven by opinion surveys held among ordinary Russians, which thought that Trump’s victory would lead to alleviation of tension between two countries.

However, despite Trump’s victory, Russians take this news from overseas rationally. Monitoring conducted by Report’s correspondent with mission in Moscow reveals that there is some distrust towards United States in Russian mass media and society.

Russian mass media frequently reminds that Trump’s victory means nothing, and that Trump, although making some positive statements towards Russia, after all, is a president of United States and will defend interests of its people. And, if tomorrow Trump decides to visit Moscow, American business community, lobbies and other influential figures may intervene and set him back. After all, even Trump is US president, he is not an overlord of the world, and dependent on influential figures, who in many ways designate US policies.

Now it seems as if both sides built their positions and waiting for the first action from opposite side. But one is clear that, if Trump keeps his words and gets closer with Russia, this will be better for the world, and may push both sides to more constructively approach settlement of conflicts, where they are involved as mediators. US – Russia discord may lead only to instability in the world.



