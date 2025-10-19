Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    An elite Army unit capable of inserting some of the American military's most deadly special operations forces into a fight has been deployed to the Caribbean as President Trump exerts an increasing show of force in Venezuela, Report informs via The New York Post.

    The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the vaunted "Night Stalkers," operates attack helicopters like the Army's MH-60 Black Hawks and small transport helicopters into the most perilous situations.

    Video surfaced earlier this month showing Army Black Hawks and smaller ‘Little Birds" undergoing training in Trinidad, located about 500 miles east of the capital city of Caracas, giving the first hint of the rotary-wing power being readied.

