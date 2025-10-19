US deploys special ops forces near Venezuela
Other countries
- 19 October, 2025
- 17:20
An elite Army unit capable of inserting some of the American military's most deadly special operations forces into a fight has been deployed to the Caribbean as President Trump exerts an increasing show of force in Venezuela, Report informs via The New York Post.
The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the vaunted "Night Stalkers," operates attack helicopters like the Army's MH-60 Black Hawks and small transport helicopters into the most perilous situations.
Video surfaced earlier this month showing Army Black Hawks and smaller ‘Little Birds" undergoing training in Trinidad, located about 500 miles east of the capital city of Caracas, giving the first hint of the rotary-wing power being readied.
Latest News
17:59
Trump calls Colombian president ‘a drug leader", vows end to paymentsOther
17:51
Lionel Messi close to new with Inter Miami contractFootball
17:34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not give up its territories to RussiaOther countries
17:20
US deploys special ops forces near VenezuelaOther countries
17:07
Azerbaijan to participate in EC meeting of foreign ministersForeign policy
16:58
Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action' against militant targets in GazaOther countries
16:42
China accuses US of carrying out cyberattacks on national time centreOther countries
16:19
Hamas rejects US accusations of violating Gaza ceasefireOther countries
15:56