US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two people

    • 30 December, 2025
    • 08:08
    The US military has conducted a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command said in an X post, Report informs via TASS.

    "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed," the post reads.

    The strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

    Pentaqon: ABŞ Sakit okeanda narkokartel gəmisinə zərbə endirib
    Пентагон: США ударили по судну наркоторговцев в Тихом океане

