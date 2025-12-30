US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two people
Other countries
- 30 December, 2025
- 08:08
The US military has conducted a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs in the Pacific Ocean, the US Southern Command said in an X post, Report informs via TASS.
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed," the post reads.
The strike was carried out by the Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.
Latest News
09:13
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.12.2025)Finance
09:08
Standing alongside Netanyahu, Trump indicates he'd welcome Turkish troops in GazaOther countries
08:56
US oil inventories rise 0.4M barrels in weekEnergy
08:41
CIA carried out drone strike on port facility on Venezuelan coastOther countries
08:33
Khamenei's advisor: Any aggression against Iran to face immediate harsh responseRegion
08:24
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White CityDomestic policy
08:15
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva join festive celebrations for children with special needs in BakuDomestic policy
08:08
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two peopleOther countries
08:00