Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva join festive celebrations for children with special needs in Baku

On December 29, 2025, a festive event was organized for children in need of special care at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head of the IDEA Public Union, on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (December 31) and the upcoming New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Additionally, residents from Orphanage No. 2 and No. 3 social service institutions showcased their own dancing talents during the program.

During the visit, a children with special need New Year issue of the "Göyərçin" (Dove) magazine was presented. Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, this monthly publication-edited by Professor Rafig Yusifoglu-has served preschool and primary school readers since 1958.

People' Artist Faig Aghayev joined the festivities, performing hits from his repertoire.

As the event coincided with his own birthday, the artist celebrated the occasion by blowing out candles on a cake alongside the children. Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva joined the children on the dance floor, sharing in the fun.