    President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White City

    Domestic policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 08:24
    President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White City

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts on his visit to Baku White City, Report informs.

    AZERTAC presents the post.

    President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White City

    İlham Əliyev "Bakı Ağ Şəhər"ə ziyarətinə dair videoçarx paylaşıb
    Президент Азербайджана поделился кадрами с посещения "Baku White City"

