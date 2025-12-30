President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White City
Domestic policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 08:24
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a video on his social media accounts on his visit to Baku White City, Report informs.
AZERTAC presents the post.
President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White City
Latest News
09:13
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.12.2025)Finance
09:08
Standing alongside Netanyahu, Trump indicates he'd welcome Turkish troops in GazaOther countries
08:56
US oil inventories rise 0.4M barrels in weekEnergy
08:41
CIA carried out drone strike on port facility on Venezuelan coastOther countries
08:33
Khamenei's advisor: Any aggression against Iran to face immediate harsh responseRegion
08:24
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares video on his visit to Baku White CityDomestic policy
08:15
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva join festive celebrations for children with special needs in BakuDomestic policy
08:08
US strike on alleged drug vessel in Pacific Ocean kills two peopleOther countries
08:00