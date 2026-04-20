Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US delegation led by Vance departs for Pakistan for talks with Iran

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 18:05
    US delegation led by Vance departs for Pakistan for talks with Iran

    US Vice President J.D. Vance and the American delegation participating in peace talks with Iran have departed for Pakistan, US President Donald Trump told The New York Post, Report informs.

    The president confirmed that the delegation also includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Advisor Jared Kushner. He stated that US representatives are already en route to Islamabad for the next round of talks and will arrive there later this evening local time.

    Trump also stated that he is prepared to hold a personal meeting with senior Iranian leaders if significant progress is made in the talks.

    Donald Trump Pakistan JD Vance Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff
    Vensin rəhbərlik etdiyi ABŞ nümayəndə heyəti İranla danışıqlar üçün Pakistana yola düşüb
    Делегация США во главе с Вэнсом отбыла в Пакистан на переговоры с Ираном

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