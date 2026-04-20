US delegation led by Vance departs for Pakistan for talks with Iran

US Vice President J.D. Vance and the American delegation participating in peace talks with Iran have departed for Pakistan, US President Donald Trump told The New York Post, Report informs.

The president confirmed that the delegation also includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Advisor Jared Kushner. He stated that US representatives are already en route to Islamabad for the next round of talks and will arrive there later this evening local time.

Trump also stated that he is prepared to hold a personal meeting with senior Iranian leaders if significant progress is made in the talks.