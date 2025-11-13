Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    US Congress passes bill to end longest government shutdown history

    The US House of Representatives has passed a budget bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history, Report informs.

    The voting was aired by the C-SPAN television channel. The document was supported by 222 lawmakers, while 209 voted against it.

    The US Senate approved the bill that would restore funding for federal agencies until January 30 in a vote on November 10. Now, the bill will be sent on to US President Donald Trump for signing into law. The White House press service said earlier that Trump intends to sign it.

    The US federal government agencies partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after representatives of the ruling Republican party failed to reach an agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accused each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes.

    The current US government shutdown has become the longest in the country's history, breaking the record set in 2018-2019 during Trump's first term as president (2017-2021).

    ABŞ Konqresi şatdaunun 30 yanvara qədər dayandırılmasını nəzərdə tutan qanunu qəbul edib
    Конгресс США принял закон о прекращении шатдауна до 30 января

