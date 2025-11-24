US, Chinese leaders hold phone conversation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and the United States should keep up the momentum in ties, and keep moving forward in the right direction on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, Report informs via Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks while speaking with US President Donald Trump on the phone.

The Chinese president noted that he and Trump had a successful meeting in Busan last month, and reached many important common understandings.

They recalibrated the course of the giant ship of China-US relations and provided more momentum for it to sail forward steadily, thus sending a positive message to the world, he said.

Since then, the China-US relationship has generally maintained a steady and positive trajectory, and this is welcomed by the two countries and the broader international community, Xi said.

What has happened demonstrates yet again that the description of China-US cooperation benefiting both sides and confrontation hurting both sides reflects a common sense that has been repeatedly proven by experience, and the vision of China and the United States helping each other succeed and prosper together is a tangible prospect within reach, Xi said.

He said that the two sides should lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, so as to make more positive progress, create new space for China-US cooperation and bring more benefits to the people of both countries and the world.

Xi outlined China's principled position on the Taiwan question, underscoring that Taiwan's return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order.

Noting that China and the United States fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism and militarism, Xi said that given what is going on, it is even more important for the two sides to jointly safeguard the victory of World War II.