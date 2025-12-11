Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills

    Other countries
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 09:35
    US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills

    US nuclear-capable bombers flew over the Sea of Japan alongside Japanese fighter jets on Wednesday, Tokyo said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Japan and the US "reaffirmed their strong resolve to prevent any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and confirmed the readiness posture of both the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and US forces," Japan's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    The flight of two US B-52 strategic bombers with three Japanese F-35 stealth fighters and three F-15 air-superiority jets was the first time the US had asserted its military presence since China began military exercises in the region last week.

    The display follows a joint flight of Chinese and Russian strategic bombers in the East China Sea and western Pacific on Tuesday and separate Chinese aircraft carrier drills that prompted Japan to scramble jets that Tokyo said were targeted by radar beams.

    The encounter drew criticism from Washington, which said the incident was "not conducive to regional peace and stability" and reaffirmed that its alliance with Japan was "unwavering".

    Yaponiya və ABŞ birgə təlim keçirib
    Япония и США провели учения с участием американских бомбардировщиков B-52

