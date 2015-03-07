US authorities charged three hackers in the largest cybercrime

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the United States accused of large-scale computer breaking 2 citizens of Vietnam and one Canadian, Report informs citing Russian mass media.

Three hackers found the largest participants in the operation, during which the servers of several online companies have been hacked and about a billion emails stolen. One of the suspects - Quoc Nguyen, who carried out hacking, and then, with a partner by the name of Zhang Hoang Vu, sent out on the basis of the received addresses a lot of spams. Mails from hackers received by the tens of millions people.

Their accomplice, Canadian businessman David Manuel Santos da Silva was engaged in laundering of money through a specially created company. Totally, for the period from May 2009 to October 2011 offenders have earned about 2 million dollars.