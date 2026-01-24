Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US asks Italy to join Gaza security force as founding member

    Other countries
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 16:00
    The US ‍has asked Italy to join ⁠the International Stabilization Force for Gaza as a ‍founding member, Bloomberg ‍News ‍noted ⁠on ‌Saturday, citing ⁠people ‍familiar with the matter, Report informs.

    Diplomats made the offer to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni"s office and to Italy"s foreign ministry this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The decision on whether to join now rests with Meloni, the people added, and no decision"s been made.

    Under the proposal Italy wouldn"t contribute troops to the ISF. Instead, an earlier pledge to train Gaza"s future police force would suffice, with Italy"s main contribution coming from its political clout with Arab states, Israel, and the Palestinians, the people added.

    ABŞ İtaliyanı Qəzza təhlükəsizlik qüvvələrinə təsisçi üzv kimi qoşulmağa dəvət edib
    США просят Италию присоединиться к силам безопасности Газы в качестве члена-учредителя

