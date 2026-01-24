US asks Italy to join Gaza security force as founding member

The US ‍has asked Italy to join ⁠the International Stabilization Force for Gaza as a ‍founding member, Bloomberg ‍News ‍noted ⁠on ‌Saturday, citing ⁠people ‍familiar with the matter, Report informs.

Diplomats made the offer to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni"s office and to Italy"s foreign ministry this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The decision on whether to join now rests with Meloni, the people added, and no decision"s been made.

Under the proposal Italy wouldn"t contribute troops to the ISF. Instead, an earlier pledge to train Gaza"s future police force would suffice, with Italy"s main contribution coming from its political clout with Arab states, Israel, and the Palestinians, the people added.