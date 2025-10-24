US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma City
Other countries
- 24 October, 2025
- 10:30
The Oklahoma National Guard has confirmed that a US Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft crashed in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon, Report informs.
According to ONG, there was a civilian contractor and a US Air Force member aboard the aircraft.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the collision.
When the crash occurred, the crew members were conducting a training mission.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
