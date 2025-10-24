Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    US Air Force plane crashes in Oklahoma City

    • 24 October, 2025
    The Oklahoma National Guard has confirmed that a US Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft crashed in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon, Report informs.

    According to ONG, there was a civilian contractor and a US Air Force member aboard the aircraft.

    No injuries have been reported in connection with the collision.

    When the crash occurred, the crew members were conducting a training mission.

    The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

