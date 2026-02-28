US advises citizens in Israel, Qatar, and UAE to stay in shelters

US embassies and consulates are advising Americans in Israel, Qatar, and the UAE to remain in shelters.

Report informs via The Times of Israel that they urged their staff to stay at home and recommended that all American citizens "do the same until further notice."

Notably, the US Embassy in Qatar posted on social media advising citizens to find a safe location in their home or another secure building.

"Stock up on food, water, medicine, and other essential supplies," the statement said.