Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US advises citizens in Israel, Qatar, and UAE to stay in shelters

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 13:34
    US advises citizens in Israel, Qatar, and UAE to stay in shelters

    US embassies and consulates are advising Americans in Israel, Qatar, and the UAE to remain in shelters.

    Report informs via The Times of Israel that they urged their staff to stay at home and recommended that all American citizens "do the same until further notice."

    Notably, the US Embassy in Qatar posted on social media advising citizens to find a safe location in their home or another secure building.

    "Stock up on food, water, medicine, and other essential supplies," the statement said.

    United States Qatar UAE shelters
    ABŞ İsrail, Qətər və BƏƏ-dəki vətəndaşlarına sığınacaqlarda qalmağı tövsiyə edir
    США рекомендуют своим гражданам в Израиле, Катаре и ОАЭ оставаться в укрытиях

    Latest News

    14:43

    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Other countries
    14:36

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    Other countries
    14:31

    All Israeli football championship matches postponed

    Football
    14:23

    Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

    Other countries
    14:16

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    14:13

    Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

    Other countries
    14:12

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    All News Feed