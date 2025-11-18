Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    UN Security Council adopts US draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 08:43
    UN Security Council adopts US draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza plan

    The UN Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution supporting the US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, Report informs via TASS.

    Of 15 UN Security Council members 13 voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.

    UN Security Council President Donald Trump Gaza peace plan
