UN Security Council adopts US draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza plan
- 18 November, 2025
- 08:43
The UN Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution supporting the US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, Report informs via TASS.
Of 15 UN Security Council members 13 voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.
