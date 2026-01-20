UN chief Guterres cancels Davos trip due to bad cold, spokesperson says

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cancelled his plans to attend the Davos meeting in Switzerland where he was due to deliver a special address, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

"The Secretary-General has, unfortunately, had to cancel his participation at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos. It was scheduled for tomorrow, but he's got a bad cold," said UN spokesperson Rolando Gomez in response to a reporter's question.