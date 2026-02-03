Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    UN appoints new resident coordinator to Iran

    Other countries
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:46
    UN appoints new resident coordinator to Iran

    United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres appointed Christine Weigand of Austria as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Iran, with the host Government's approval, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, Report informs.

    Dujarric noted that the diplomat is currently in New York and is expected to travel to Tehran in the near future.

    According to the spokesperson, Weigand previously held various positions within the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), serving in its offices in Armenia, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

    United Nations Stéphane Dujarric Iran
    BMT İrana yeni rezident-əlaqələndiricisi təyin edib
    ООН назначила нового координатора-резидента в Иране

    Latest News

    11:51

    Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hub

    ICT
    11:43

    Gold prices rise 5.53%

    Finance
    11:39

    Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13

    Domestic policy
    11:33

    ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary session

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in London

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for children

    Health
    10:43

    Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly rising

    Finance
    10:42
    Photo

    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed