UN appoints new resident coordinator to Iran
- 03 February, 2026
- 09:46
United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres appointed Christine Weigand of Austria as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Iran, with the host Government's approval, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, Report informs.
Dujarric noted that the diplomat is currently in New York and is expected to travel to Tehran in the near future.
According to the spokesperson, Weigand previously held various positions within the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), serving in its offices in Armenia, Turkmenistan, and Iran.
