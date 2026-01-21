Ukrainian PM thanks Azerbaijan for energy assistance

In the coming days, Ukraine will receive additional energy assistance from its partners, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X, Report informs.

"In the coming days, Ukraine will receive additional shipments of energy assistance from our partners. We expect deliveries from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, including generators, transformers, cables, medical equipment, and other humanitarian supplies.

Next week, Ireland will contribute an additional €25 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Government of Ukraine continues its systematic work to mobilize energy assistance. We are grateful to all our partners for their sustained support and for the assistance already provided - through contributions to the Energy Support Fund and the supply of backup energy equipment.

All of this support is directed toward restoring heat and electricity to people's homes and rebuilding energy facilities damaged by Russia's exceptionally heavy attacks," reads the post.