Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88

    Energy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 10:39
    Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88

    Oil prices have risen again, reaching $104.88 per barrel, Report informs via Interfax.

    The price of May Brent crude futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange is up $1.74 (1.69%) as of 9:12 (GMT+4). Last Friday, the contract rose $2.68 (2.67%) to $103.14 per barrel.

    April WTI crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading have risen $0.98 (0.99%) to $99.69 per barrel by this time. At the close of the previous session, the price of these contracts increased $2.98 (3.11%) to $98.71 per barrel.

    The trend is due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

    Escalation in Middle East Oil prices US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Цены на нефть марки Brent увеличились на $1,74 и достигли $104,88

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