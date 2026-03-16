Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88
Energy
- 16 March, 2026
- 10:39
Oil prices have risen again, reaching $104.88 per barrel, Report informs via Interfax.
The price of May Brent crude futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange is up $1.74 (1.69%) as of 9:12 (GMT+4). Last Friday, the contract rose $2.68 (2.67%) to $103.14 per barrel.
April WTI crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading have risen $0.98 (0.99%) to $99.69 per barrel by this time. At the close of the previous session, the price of these contracts increased $2.98 (3.11%) to $98.71 per barrel.
The trend is due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Latest News
10:39
Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88Energy
10:37
Azerbaijan exceeds forecast for social insurance contributionsFinance
10:05
ASCO vessels transporting pipes for the TAPI projectEnergy
09:55
Oscar 2026 winners revealed in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:53
Gold trading below $5,000 per troy ounce for first time since late FebruaryFinance
09:51
Japan, Australia not planning to send ships to Strait of HormuzOther countries
09:50
Azerbaijan rises to 80th in global fixed broadband speed rankingICT
09:49
Laporta re-elected as Barcelona presidentFootball
09:45