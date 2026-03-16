Brent crude oil prices rise $1.74, reach $104.88

Oil prices have risen again, reaching $104.88 per barrel, Report informs via Interfax.

The price of May Brent crude futures on the London ICE Futures Exchange is up $1.74 (1.69%) as of 9:12 (GMT+4). Last Friday, the contract rose $2.68 (2.67%) to $103.14 per barrel.

April WTI crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) electronic trading have risen $0.98 (0.99%) to $99.69 per barrel by this time. At the close of the previous session, the price of these contracts increased $2.98 (3.11%) to $98.71 per barrel.

The trend is due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.