Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian elite unit on Syvash drilling platform

Ukrainian defenders from the Navy attacked soldiers of a Russian elite special forces unit who were stationed on the Syvash drilling platform, according to the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

The Navy did not specify which particular Russian elite special forces unit was targeted by the Ukrainian defenders.

The military emphasized that the strike allowed them to destroy the Russian forces' reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, as well as the crew of an anti-tank missile system.

The Navy noted that the Russian troops are trying to portray their defeat as a victory. They are circulating a video online allegedly showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat by a Lancet drone. In reality, the footage shows Ukrainian soldiers successfully using a kamikaze drone.