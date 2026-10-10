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A local power substation was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia"s Oryol Region, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said on MAX, as quoted by Report.

"Once again, the enemy is attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure. A power substation in the Znamensky District has been damaged," he wrote.

According to Klychkov, no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that several settlements in the region were left without electricity following the drone attack on the power substation.