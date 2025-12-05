Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ukrainian and US delegations conclude meeting in Miami

    Other countries
    05 December, 2025
    10:21
    Ukrainian and US delegations conclude meeting in Miami

    The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami has concluded, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

    The Ukrainian side was represented in the talks by Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

    No further details were provided about the meeting.

    Ukraine United States meeting Miami
    Ukrayna və ABŞ nümayəndə heyətlərinin Mayamidəki görüşü başa çatıb
    Встреча делегаций Украины и США в Майами завершилась

