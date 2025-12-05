Ukrainian and US delegations conclude meeting in Miami
- 05 December, 2025
- 10:21
The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami has concluded, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.
The Ukrainian side was represented in the talks by Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
No further details were provided about the meeting.
