Ukraine to receive weapons worth $2B soon — US envoy to NATO

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said $2 billion are to be disbursed in the coming months as aid to Ukraine, Report informs via TASS.

"Right now, we have set up a system where the commitments kind of are rolling forward. You know, we have probably another $2 billion or more to bring in the next several months, and we fully expect that that will be done here very soon. We have a foreign ministers meeting at the beginning of December, which will most likely kind of top that off," Whitaker said.

"And then, as we get into 2026 the key is sustainment. The key is the $12 or $15 billion that are that are needed to buy the critical armaments needed by Ukraine to defend themselves and to continue this fight at the front line is going to be raised. It's going to be US weapons," he added.