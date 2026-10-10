Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16 jets from Finland

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Ukraine will receive ammunition for its F-16 fighter jets from Finland in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Report informs.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for a military assistance package aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"I am grateful for the assistance package to protect our airspace. In the coming days, we will receive ammunition for F-16s. It is precisely this ammunition that currently enables us to shoot down jet-powered Shahed drones," he noted.

Zelenskyy also briefed Stubb on Russian strikes against Ukraine.

The two leaders discussed another challenge, Zelenskyy said, noting that additional revenue Russia could generate from oil product exports might subsequently be used to finance further attacks against Ukraine.

"We are preparing meetings and coordinating our steps that could be useful under the current circumstances," Zelenskyy wrote.