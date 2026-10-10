Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16 jets from Finland

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 17:24
    Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16 jets from Finland

    Ukraine will receive ammunition for its F-16 fighter jets from Finland in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a phone call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy thanked Finland for a military assistance package aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

    "I am grateful for the assistance package to protect our airspace. In the coming days, we will receive ammunition for F-16s. It is precisely this ammunition that currently enables us to shoot down jet-powered Shahed drones," he noted.

    Zelenskyy also briefed Stubb on Russian strikes against Ukraine.

    The two leaders discussed another challenge, Zelenskyy said, noting that additional revenue Russia could generate from oil product exports might subsequently be used to finance further attacks against Ukraine.

    "We are preparing meetings and coordinating our steps that could be useful under the current circumstances," Zelenskyy wrote.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon Volodymyr Zelenskyy Alexander Stubb
    Zelenski: Ukrayna yaxın günlərdə F-16 üçün Finlandiyadan döyüş sursatları alacaq
    Зеленский: Украина в ближайшие дни получит боеприпасы от Финляндии для F-16
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed