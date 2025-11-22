Ukraine to hold talks with US on peace plan

In the coming days, senior officials from Ukraine and the United States will hold consultations in Switzerland on a future peace agreement with Russia, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"These days in Switzerland, we are starting consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement," Umerov says.

According to him, Ukraine is approaching this process with a clear understanding of its interests.

"This is the next stage of the dialogue that has been going on in recent days and which, first and foremost, is aimed at agreeing on a vision for further steps," the NSDC Secretary says.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation and the directives for the relevant negotiations.

The following people will represent Ukraine at the negotiations:

- Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, head of the delegation Andrii Yermak;

- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;

- Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov;

- Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnativ;

- Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko;

- First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhii Kyslytsia;

- First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostrianskyi;

- Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad;

- Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz.

American and Russian officials have developed a 28-point peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. US President Donald Trump approved it.

In particular, the plan provides for the transfer of part of the Donbas territories to Russia in exchange for providing Ukraine and the EU with long-term security guarantees, reducing the Ukrainian army, renouncing long-range weapons, etc.

The US is pressuring Ukraine to agree to a peace plan by November 27.

However, the plan was immediately met with harsh criticism from Ukraine, Europe, and even the US Congress. As is known, Zelenskyy will discuss the peace plan with Trump next week.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, together with European leaders, is trying to revise the points of the US peace plan by November 27 so that they are fair to Kyiv.