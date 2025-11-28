Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ukraine strikes Saratov oil refinery

    • 28 November, 2025
    • 15:01
    Ukraine strikes Saratov oil refinery

    Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery, a drone storage facility at an airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea and other military targets overnight on November 28, Ukraine's General Staff said, Report informs via The Kyiv Independent.

    Residents in several Russian cities and in occupied Crimea reported hearing explosions overnight. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 136 Ukrainian drones, including 30 over Saratov Oblast and 29 over the occupied peninsula.

    Ukraine struck the Saratov oil refinery, a facility that produces more than 20 petroleum products and supplies the Russian army. The strike sparked a fire at the site, though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, according to the report.

    Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted the refinery in Saratov Oblast this fall, with the previous strike recorded on November 14. The latest November 28 attack is the fifth since the start of the season.

    One of the November strikes forced the plant to halt primary processing, according to Reuters.

    During the attack, Ukrainian forces also targeted a drone storage facility at the Saky airfield in the village of Novofedorivka, Crimea.

    Saratov oil refinery Crimea Ukrainian strikes drone storage facility
    Ukrayna Rusiyanın neft emalı zavoduna yenidən zərbə endirib
    Генштаб ВСУ: Украина вновь поразила НПЗ в Саратове

