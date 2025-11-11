Ukraine strikes Russia's Saratov oil refinery and sea terminal in Crimea

On the night of November 11, Ukrainian defense forces attacked the Saratov oil refinery and a marine terminal in occupied Feodosia, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"As part of efforts to reduce the Russian military and economic potential, on the night of November 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation," Ukraine's General Staff says.

The enterprise produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, and others. The plant is also involved in supplying the needs of the Russian army.

A series of explosions was recorded at the refinery, followed by a massive fire in the area. The results of the strikes are being clarified.