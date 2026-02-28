Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:43
    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that Iran had every opportunity to avoid a force-based scenario and was repeatedly given chances for diplomatic conflict resolution, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    At a press conference Saturday, the minister stressed that Kyiv supports the Iranian people directly and accused the regime in Tehran of terror and repression.

    "We always stand with the Iranian people - the people themselves. Years of systemic human rights violations, brutal repression and executions point to a deep internal crisis of this state," the foreign minister said.

    In addition, the country's Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainian citizens to immediately leave Iran for security reasons.

    Ukraine Andrii Sybiha Airstrikes on Iran
    Sibiqa İrandakı vəziyyət barədə: Tehran diplomatik həll fürsətini əldən verib
    Сибига о ситуации в Иране: Тегеран упустил шансы на дипломатическое решение

    Latest News

    16:11

    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Other countries
    16:07

    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    16:00

    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Other countries
    15:58

    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    15:55

    Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED

    Region
    15:49

    Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:41

    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:37

    AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduled

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution

    Other countries
    All News Feed