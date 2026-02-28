Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:43
Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that Iran had every opportunity to avoid a force-based scenario and was repeatedly given chances for diplomatic conflict resolution, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
At a press conference Saturday, the minister stressed that Kyiv supports the Iranian people directly and accused the regime in Tehran of terror and repression.
"We always stand with the Iranian people - the people themselves. Years of systemic human rights violations, brutal repression and executions point to a deep internal crisis of this state," the foreign minister said.
In addition, the country's Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainian citizens to immediately leave Iran for security reasons.
Latest News
16:11
Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle EastOther countries
16:07
Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plantRegion
16:00
Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogueOther countries
15:58
Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on IranOther countries
15:55
Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATEDRegion
15:49
Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATEDOther countries
15:41
Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacksOther countries
15:37
AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduledInfrastructure
15:32