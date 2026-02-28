Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that Iran had every opportunity to avoid a force-based scenario and was repeatedly given chances for diplomatic conflict resolution, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

At a press conference Saturday, the minister stressed that Kyiv supports the Iranian people directly and accused the regime in Tehran of terror and repression.

"We always stand with the Iranian people - the people themselves. Years of systemic human rights violations, brutal repression and executions point to a deep internal crisis of this state," the foreign minister said.

In addition, the country's Foreign Ministry urged Ukrainian citizens to immediately leave Iran for security reasons.