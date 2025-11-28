Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:32
    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today's next internal decisions are: first, the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted. The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation I want there to be no rumors or speculation," Zelenskyy said.

    Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies searched Yermak's home on Friday morning.

    Andriy Yermak Volodymyr Zelenskyy resignation
    Andrey Yermak istefa verib
    Зеленский объявил об отставке Андрея Ермака

    Latest News

    16:52

    CIS countries to launch joint international film festival

    Cultural policy
    16:40

    Film industry development identified as long-term strategic priority in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    16:15

    Lachin among first places to promote Karabakh's cultural heritage in cinema, official says

    Cultural policy
    15:59

    Refinery, aircraft plant and oil terminal hit as Ukraine confirms strikes on Russia

    Other countries
    15:49

    11 detained in Hong Kong over investigation of residential complex fire

    Other countries
    15:37

    Deposit portfolios of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly 42B manats

    Finance
    15:18

    Ali Karimli's home searched as part of probe linked to Ramiz Mehdiyev's case

    Incident
    15:09

    Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks reach nearly $29B manats

    Finance
    14:50

    Rustem Umerov to lead Ukrainian delegation in talks with US

    Other countries
    All News Feed