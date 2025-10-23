Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 15:59
    Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers in exchange, Report informs via RBC.

    "An exchange of 31 for 1,000 took place. This is while 31 bodies of the fallen were returned to Russia," said Russian State Duma Deputy Shamsail Saraliev.

    The identification of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers will begin soon.

    Russia Ukraine prisoners of war
