Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiers
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:59
Russia has handed over the bodies of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv and received 31 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers in exchange, Report informs via RBC.
"An exchange of 31 for 1,000 took place. This is while 31 bodies of the fallen were returned to Russia," said Russian State Duma Deputy Shamsail Saraliev.
The identification of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers will begin soon.
Latest News
16:01
Photo
SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovationEnergy
15:59
Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiersOther countries
15:50
Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026Infrastructure
15:49
Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic bankingFinance
15:42
Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%Finance
15:25
Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026Education and science
15:24
Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasmKarabakh
15:17
Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%Finance
15:12