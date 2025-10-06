Ukraine relocates training centers deeper inland over drone, missile threats

Due to growing threats from drones and missiles, Ukraine's Armed Forces are moving their training centers further inland, away from the front lines, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Report informs.

Writing on social media, Syrskyi said the decision was discussed during a regular monthly meeting focused on troop training and the operation of military training centers.

He noted that over the past year, significant organizational efforts have been made to ensure new recruits receive adequate time to gain essential skills.

Currently, the main general military training course lasts 51 days and includes counter-drone tactics and other elements tailored to the demands of modern technological warfare.

"At the same time, the security of training centers is being strengthened. Given the growing drone and missile threat, the centers are being relocated deeper into the country, as far from the front line as possible," Syrskyi added.

He emphasized the need to address ongoing issues and ensure the full potential of the training centers is realized.