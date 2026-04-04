Ukraine focuses on technology as Russia boosts troop numbers, MP says

Russia's increase in its troop grouping on Ukrainian territory from 520,000 in 2024 to 700,000 in 2025 cannot be symmetrically matched by official Kyiv through increasing the mobilization of its citizens, Fedir Venislavski, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense and National Security, Intelligence Issues of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, told Report.

He noted that instead, Ukraine is shifting the war to a technological plane.

"Defense Minister Fyodorov stated precisely this - that our main goal is for the occupation forces to suffer as many losses as possible in manpower and equipment. We are currently working on this," he said.

Speaking about incidents occurring during mobilization, the subcommittee chairman stated that he is a radical opponent of making drastic reforms to mechanisms that are functioning during the course of war:

"It is certainly not possible to say that everything is fine right now. He emphasized that approximately 30,000 citizens are mobilized each month, and during 2025, there have been approximately 5,000 complaints related to unlawful actions by military commissariats and police officers in connection with mobilization overall. That is, this is slightly more than 1% of the total number of all those mobilized."

Venislavski said that despite the low percentage of legal violations, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Issues, the Presidential Office, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, and the Armed Forces Command are making maximum efforts to ensure that conflict situations either do not occur at all or are minimized:

"We expect that the Ministry of Defense will develop some innovations to improve mobilization issues and the activities of recruitment commissariats."