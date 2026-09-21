Ukraine evacuates residents as frontline approaches Dnipropetrovsk villages
Other countries
- 21 September, 2026
- 16:52
Residents of villages in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region bordering the Donetsk region are being evacuated.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau correspondent in the area, residents are being evacuated from Troitske and nearby villages as the frontline moves closer.
The population of a total of 25 villages along the border between the two regions is being evacuated daily.
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