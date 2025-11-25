Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

A US official told CBS News on Tuesday that Ukraine's government had "agreed to a peace deal" brokered by the Trump administration to stop Russia's nearly four-year assault. The American official and Ukraine's national security adviser Rustem Umerov said a common understanding on a proposal had been reached, with details still to be worked out, Report informs via CBS.

Umerov voiced optimism that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Washington before the end of November to finalize an agreement. CBS News was first to report on Sunday that US and Ukrainian officials had previously discussed a potential visit to the US this week by Zelenskyy.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the US official told CBS News. "There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."

The news came as US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was in Abu Dhabi to meet with Russian officials, two US officials and two diplomatic sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told CBS News. A fifth source with knowledge of the talks also confirmed Driscoll's presence in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, the invading force, to what was agreed to in Abu Dhabi, and there were no details from US or Ukrainian officials about what is in the latest proposal. Umerov said Tuesday that Ukraine had agreed to the "core terms" of a peace proposal amid the ongoing talks in Abu Dhabi, which include US, Ukrainian and Russian officials, though not all together at the same time.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that while Russia "appreciates the US' position, which is taking the initiative in resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Moscow "operates professionally, not leaking information before formal agreements are reached ... Russia expects the US to inform it of the results of consultations with Ukraine and Europe in the near future."

Umerov said in a social media post on Tuesday that the country's negotiators had "reached a common understanding on the core terms" of an agreement discussed among US, European and Ukrainian officials in Geneva over the weekend.

"We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps. We look forward to organizing a visit of Ukraine's President to the US at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump," Umerov said.

A US military official in Abu Dhabi told CBS News Driscoll spent hours negotiating Tuesday with Russian representatives, going in and out of meetings all day.

"We remain very optimistic," the official said. "Secretary Driscoll is optimistic. Hopefully, we'll get feedback from the Russians soon. This is moving quick."