Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    UK pledges continued Ukraine support under £10 billion aid package

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 17:10
    UK pledges continued Ukraine support under £10 billion aid package

    The United Kingdom will continue providing military and financial support to Ukraine under a £10 billion aid package, British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said in Brussels, Report's European bureau informs.

    "Last week, as part of the budget, Chancellor John Healey allocated £10 billion to support Ukraine, as well as £500 million specifically to help Ukraine this winter," he said during the EU–UK Security and Defense Dialogue.

    Streeting said Britain and Germany were also rallying allies ahead of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which he co-chairs with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

    He noted that, despite continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, the front line had barely changed and Russia was sustaining significant losses.

    Streeting urged allies to increase support for Kyiv over the coming winter and demonstrate to Moscow their determination to continue helping Ukraine.

    "It is important that the Kremlin hears this message and that Putin understands Ukraine"s allies intend to support it for as long as it takes," the minister said.

    Vladimir Putin Wes Streeting Ukraine war United Kingdom
    Böyük Britaniya Ukraynaya dəstək üçün 10 milyard funt ayıracaq
    Великобритания выделит 10 млрд фунтов на поддержку Украины
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