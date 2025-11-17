UK planning visa ban for 3 countries

The UK Home Secretary is set to implement sweeping reforms to Britain's refugee policies, with Shabana Mahmood preparing to go ahead with a Trump-approved asylum seeker plan, Report informs referring to Echo.

The overhaul of UK human rights law will see all citizens from three African countries - Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo - slapped with visa sanctions.

Such sanctions would block all tourists, VIPs and business people from said nations from travelling to Britain if they do not co-operate more on the removal of illegal migrants.

As per The Times, the move was reportedly inspired by Trump administration homeland security secretary Kristi Noem.

Mahmood said: "In Britain, we play by the rules. When I said there would be penalties for countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it.

"My message to foreign governments today is clear: accept the return of your citizens or lose the privilege of entering our country."

Mahmood is set to rewrite how Britain grants refuge to those fleeing conflict and upheaval with a statement in the House of Commons on November 17.

The reforms are billed as the largest change to the UK's asylum system in the modern era, and have been inspired by a strict approach taken by Denmark.