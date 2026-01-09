UK faces ‘£28B defence funding shortfall', top military chief warns Starmer

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    The UK Ministry of Defence is facing a £28 billion shortfall in funding for the next four years, according to updates, just days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to sending British troops to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, Report informs referring to Independent.

    The UK's top military chief, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, is said to have told the prime minister that an MoD assessment showed a £28 billion shortfall between now and 2030, The Times notes.

    Richard showed the PM the assessment at a meeting before Christmas also attended by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Defence Secretary John Heeley, according to the newspaper.

    The news could influence the defence investment plan (Dip), which has been delayed. It was initially expected in the autumn and will set out how the strategic defence review will be delivered.

