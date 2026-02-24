UK expands sanctions lists against Russia
- 24 February, 2026
- 13:08
The UK authorities have expanded the sanctions lists against Russia, adding around 250 legal entities and individuals, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday, Report informs via Interfax.
A total of 240 companies and organizations, seven individuals and 50 vessels were included in the lists, the Foreign Office said.
The restrictions affected, among others, foreign companies, including legal entities from the UAE and China.
