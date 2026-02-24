Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    UK expands sanctions lists against Russia

    Other countries
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 13:08
    UK expands sanctions lists against Russia

    The UK authorities have expanded the sanctions lists against Russia, adding around 250 legal entities and individuals, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday, Report informs via Interfax.

    A total of 240 companies and organizations, seven individuals and 50 vessels were included in the lists, the Foreign Office said.

    The restrictions affected, among others, foreign companies, including legal entities from the UAE and China.

    UK sanctions Russia
    Böyük Britaniya Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiyaları genişləndirib
    Великобритания расширила санкции против России

    Latest News

    14:21

    Ilham Aliyev signs order on drilling 40 sub-artesian wells in Nakhchivan

    Infrastructure
    14:18

    Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

    Business
    14:14

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation format

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    Infrastructure
    14:04
    Photo

    Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

    Foreign policy
    14:01

    Trade attaché: Azerbaijan-UK cooperation enters strategic phase

    Infrastructure
    13:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exports

    Energy
    13:39

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27

    Milli Majlis
    13:38

    Azerbaijan's water reserves sufficient but not long-term, says agency official

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed