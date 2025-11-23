Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working one

    Other countries
    23 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    British diplomats privately recognized that the plan unveiled by the US presidential administration for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine can become the basis to terminate hostilities, The Sunday Times noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    "In the current circumstances, this may be Kyiv's best hope … it's not perfect, but it's not final, either. It could - could - offer a way to end the killing, and allow us to focus on rebuilding Ukraine," a UK diplomat told the newspaper.

    While many experts in British mass media put under fire the paragraph of limiting the strength of the Ukrainian army, analysts of the UK Defense Ministry actually believe Kyiv would not be able to afford more than 500,000 servicemen in the long run, the newspaper noted.

    The Trump's plan, contrary to certain publications, did not prohibit Ukraine from having long-range weapons, the news outlet added.

    "The Times": Britaniya XİN ABŞ-nin planının Ukraynada sülhün əsası ola biləcəyinə inanır
    The Times: В МИД Британии считают, что план США может стать основой мира по Украине

