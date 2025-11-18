Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    UK and US intend to phase out Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028

    Other countries
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 09:32
    UK and US intend to phase out Russian nuclear fuel by end of 2028

    The United Kingdom and the United States plan to stop using Russian nuclear fuel by the end of 2028.

    According to Report, this was reflected in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to the technological prosperity agreement signed by the leaders of the two countries in September.

    The document notes that cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy aims to "ensure a safe and reliable supply chain of modern nuclear fuel in both countries and achieve full independence from Russian nuclear fuel by the end of 2028."

    In addition, London and Washington intend to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump signed the technological progress agreement on September 18 at the British Prime Minister's residence.

    Britaniya və ABŞ 2028-ci ilin sonuna qədər Rusiyanın nüvə yanacağından imtina etmək niyyətindədir
    Британия и США хотят отказаться от ядерного топлива РФ к концу 2028 года

