Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    UAE ready to deploy Navy to restore maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 14:36
    UAE ready to deploy Navy to restore maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has informed the United States and other Western partners that it is ready to deploy naval forces to restore shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times newspaper, Report informs via TASS.

    According to the newspaper's sources, the UAE is willing to join a multinational maritime task force that would potentially operate in the Strait of Hormuz. The country is also working with Bahrain on a UN Security Council resolution to authorize such operations.

    One of the people familiar with the situation emphasized that "it's not about going to war with Iran."

    At the same time, UAE authorities are holding discussions with Saudi Arabia to secure Riyadh's support for the plan. Bahrain has unequivocally backed the initiative aimed at restoring shipping, the newspaper added.

    Other Gulf countries have not yet made a final decision regarding their participation in potential operations, partly due to concerns that the US could "abruptly withdraw," leaving Arab states to face Iran alone.

    Two sources told the newspaper that countries of the region could also accelerate the implementation of projects to build pipelines and railway infrastructure to ensure energy supply deliveries to Oman or the Mediterranean by land.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran United Arab Emirates
    BƏƏ Hörmüz boğazında hərbi-dəniz qüvvələrini cəlb etməyə hazırdır
    ОАЭ планируют применить ВМС для восстановления судоходства в Ормузском проливе

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