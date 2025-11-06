Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam

    Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in Vietnam on Thursday after killing at least 114 people and flooding entire towns in the Philippines, Report informs referring to BBC.

    More than 260,000 soldiers are on standby for rescue efforts as winds of up to 92mph (149km/h) hit the country's coastline, according to Vietnamese media and the government's online portal.

    Six airports in the country have been forced to close and hundreds of flights are expected to be affected, the government warned.

    The country, which has already been battling record rains and floods, is now facing one of Asia's strongest typhoons this year.

    The country's environment ministry said on Thursday that "the storm is on land, in the provinces of Dak Lak and Gia Lai" in a statement quoted by various outlets, including the AFP news agency.

    Filippində kütləvi insan ölümünə səbəb olan "Kalmaegi" qasırğası Vyetnamı cənginə alıb
    Смертоносный тайфун "Калмаэги" обрушился на Вьетнам

