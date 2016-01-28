 Top
    Close photo mode

    Afghanistan: two soldiers killed, 3 injured in blast

    No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers killed, 3 injured as a result of roadside bomb explosion in Siyavshan village of Guzar region, Herat province, Afghanistan.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, spokesman of Zafar command in western Afghanistan Najibulah Najibi said.

    According to him, remote-controlled bomb blew up while car carrying soldiers passed through the area. As a result, armored car fell into disrepair.

    No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi