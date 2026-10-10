IRGC: Oil tanker hits sea mine in Strait of Hormuz
Region
- 10 October, 2026
- 22:26
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An oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission has struck a sea mine and exploded, according to Report.
"A supertanker carrying crude oil that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route struck a sea mine, causing a powerful explosion," Iran's IRIB broadcaster said, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
According to the information, the tanker was sailing with its transponders switched off.
The IRGC Navy stated that "the same fate awaits every tanker that violates the security rules of the Strait of Hormuz."
SEPAH: Hörmüz boğazından icazəsiz keçən neft tankeri minaya düşüb
КСИР: В Ормузском проливе нефтяной танкер подорвался на мине
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