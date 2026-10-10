Riyadh airport suspends operations following attacks

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Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have been temporarily suspended following attacks carried out on Saturday.

According to Report, the kingdom"s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the airport will remain closed until damage assessments are completed and the safety of its facilities is verified.

"King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked on Saturday afternoon. Several people were injured in the attack, and the exact number is still being determined," the authority said in a statement.

Earlier today, it was reported that a pilot with Saudi Arabia's national carrier, Saudia Airlines, and two other Saudi nationals had been killed in Houthi strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.