European Aquatics Congress concludes in Baku

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The Congress of European Aquatics was held in Baku from October 8 to 10.

According to Report, the event was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, European Aquatics President Antonio Silva, Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) President Zaur Aliyev, ASF Executive Vice President Khalig Ildirimzade, ASF Vice President Jala Ahmadova, representatives of national federations, international sports officials and media representatives.

Organized by the ASF and European Aquatics with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the event focused on discussing prospects for the development of aquatic sports in Europe, strengthening international cooperation and expanding the exchange of experience among national federations.

Antonio Silva expressed his satisfaction with Baku hosting such a prestigious event.

In turn, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highlighted Baku's experience in hosting major international sporting events. He noted that such meetings contribute to the development of aquatic sports in Europe and strengthen cooperation among countries.

ASF President Zaur Aliyev expressed confidence that the congress would create new opportunities to expand cooperation among national federations across Europe, enhance the exchange of experience and further develop aquatic sports.

Reports on the work carried out by European Aquatics over the past period were then presented.